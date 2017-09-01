Get Zendaya's 9 Favorite Hair and Skincare Products in Your Life ASAP

Everyone thinks Beyoncé is flawless, and while I worship the queen of all bees, Zendaya is the celebrity who wins my vote when it comes to the "F" word. Zendaya is one of the most creative beauty stars on the red carpet. She's a chameleon, constantly changing up her look with wigs and dramatic makeup. The young Hollywood It girl will take on every character from David Bowie to Cleopatra. Plus, she even told me in this interview that she often does her own makeup for photographed events. Girlfriend has beauty, brains, and brush skills!

On her app, she recently revealed nine products she regularly uses. And because she is so authentic, I truly believe these are her tried and trusted. "Sometimes you find products that you love so much that you just keep rocking with them," she said. "From moisturizer to body soap, here are products I love!"

To make this even sweeter, they're all under $30. So you don't need a Hollywood-size budget to add them to your routine, too.