16 Books Every Career Gal Should Read

We all need some guidance from time to time — especially when it comes to navigating work matters. Who hasn't gotten a little lost along their career path and wondered how to make the next move? Whether you're itching to negotiate a raise, longing to quit your day job, or straight-up battling misogyny in the office, there's a book of advice from people who have been there, earned that, and lived to write their tales. Keep scrolling to level up in your career.