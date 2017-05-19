 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 Books Every Career Gal Should Read
Budget Tips
Your Wallet Shouldn't Feel the Burn! Try These 7 Cheap Fitness Options
Job Search
Google Gears Up to Launch Its Own Job Search Engine
Money
This 1 Company Is Making It Insanely Easy For Women to Start Investing
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
16 Books Every Career Gal Should Read

We all need some guidance from time to time — especially when it comes to navigating work matters. Who hasn't gotten a little lost along their career path and wondered how to make the next move? Whether you're itching to negotiate a raise, longing to quit your day job, or straight-up battling misogyny in the office, there's a book of advice from people who have been there, earned that, and lived to write their tales. Keep scrolling to level up in your career.

Related
Attention Book-Lovers: Take the 2017 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge
What My Professional Low Point Taught Me to Value in a Workplace
3 Smart Tips For Anyone Feeling Out of Place at Work

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Career AdviceCareerBooks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Job Search
by Kate Emswiler
Bill Gates's Career Advice
Career
Bill Gates Is Doling Out Free Career Advice on Twitter, and It Is Gold
by Kate Emswiler
Body Language Tips
Career
8 Body Language Tips That Will Make You More Likeable
by Emily Co
Career
Think Extroverts Win in the Workplace? Think Again
by Fairygodboss
Why Wasting Time Will Make You Better at Your Job
Productivity
In Defense of "Wasting Time" — and Why It Actually Makes You a Better Employee
by Kate Emswiler
Viral Facebook Post About Reproductive Plans
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Energy Muse Jewelry Founders Interview 2017
Career
How 2 Childhood Friends Harnessed the Power of Crystals and Built an Empire
by Lisa Peterson
How to Get a Higher Starting Salary
Career
Land a Higher Salary by Pivoting This 1 Crucial Interview Question
by Kate Emswiler
New Career and Finance Books Spring 2017
Books
Springtime Inspiration: 9 New Money and Career Books by Female Authors
by Kate Emswiler
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Deal With Being Interrupted
Career
by Kate Emswiler
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds