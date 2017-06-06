The Receptionist Will Weigh In on You and 4 More Secret Tips From Recruiters

The interview process can be nerve-racking for a variety of reasons — not the least of which is the mystery element. What is the hiring manager thinking? What do they value most in a candidate? What is their biggest pet peeve (and am I doing it right now?!)?

Fortune recently rounded up some of the best tips from recruiters at the country's top companies to work for, so take heed of these rules during your next interview and you might end up landing a dream gig at an awesome company.