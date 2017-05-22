 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Often-Overlooked First Step to Investing (Hint: It’s Easy!)
Personal Finance
8 Personal Finance Apps You Need in Your Life
Money
6 Reasons a Cruise Ship Is the Best Retirement Option
Career
The 2 Best Tactics For When You Are (Inevitably) Interrupted While Speaking at Work
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Often-Overlooked First Step to Investing (Hint: It’s Easy!)

Amanda Holden is a personal finance expert providing hilarious and practical financial advice on her site, The Dumpster Dog Blog.

Should you invest in Lululemon stock or Tesla stock? Facebook or Apple? Tech or health care? Have you studied your balance sheets? Forward-looking price-to-earnings ratios? Oil prices and housing starts?

J/K! None of that sh*t matters. (At least, not for most of us.)

With investing, the most important decision you make is not which stock you pick but whether you invest in stocks at all, or bonds, and cash, and other broad categories of investments (called "asset classes"). This big picture decision is called "asset allocation" and should be what gets the majority of your attention!

How does one determine asset allocation? By analyzing personal goals, which are the ovule of all investing decisions. They're unsexy and boring so folks tend to rush through 'em, but skipping this basic is like agreeing to marry someone without first checking to see if s/he has a job, wants kids, is potty trained, etc. First things first!

When looking at any pool of money, you must always first ask: What is this money for? In other words, what is the goal? Then, think about your goal through these three lenses:

  1. Time frame
  2. Risk
  3. Knowledge of how the different asset classes (stocks, bonds, cash, etc.) have performed and behave over time

Before we talk about No. 1 and No. 2, let's talk about No. 3 for a minute — a quick review of stocks and bonds is in order!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Personal FinanceInvestingMoney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Career
Recently Changed Jobs? Don't Forget About Your 401(k)
by Amanda Holden
How Do I Deal With Job Rejection?
Career
Professional Rejection Is a Part of Life — Here's How to Handle It Graciously
by Eileen Hoenigman Meyer
Best Career Advice Books
Career
16 Books Every Career Gal Should Read
by Kate Emswiler
Money
7 401(k) Mistakes All Millennials Should Avoid
by Annie Gabillet
What Is the Average Student Loan Debt?
Money
The Average Student Loan Debt in Every State
by GOBankingRates
What Makeup Is Safe During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy
by Annie Gabillet
Best Graduation Speeches on YouTube
YouTube
The 10 Most-Watched Graduation Speeches on YouTube Are Totally Inspiring (and Hilarious)
by Kate Emswiler
Common Investment Mistakes
Consumerism
Top 8 Mistakes Investors Make
by DailyWorth
Best Personal Finance Apps
Personal Finance
8 Personal Finance Apps You Need in Your Life
by Alyssa Fischer
Is Venmo Safe?
Money
This Is the Dumbest Thing You Can Do on Venmo
by Hedy Phillips
Christy Turlington Burns Founds Every Mother Counts
Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington Burns Is Here to Make Childbirth Safe For Every Mother, Everywhere
by Kate Emswiler
Things Your Boss Notices
Career
Your Boss ALWAYS Notices These Things About You
by Ashley Paige
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds