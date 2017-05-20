 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Don't Even Think About Buying a House and Other Expert Money Advice For New Grads
Money
6 Reasons a Cruise Ship Is the Best Retirement Option
Career
Your Boss ALWAYS Notices These Things About You
Budget Tips
21 Little Ways to Save Money Every Day
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Don't Even Think About Buying a House and Other Expert Money Advice For New Grads

As a new college graduate, you might feel a surge of exhilaration after leaving school — after all, you're a total boss ready to take on the world! But financially? You might actually be a hot mess, swimming in student loan debt, unsure of what the heck a 401(k) is, and spending your limited funds willy-nilly without budgeting.

Indiana University's director of financial literacy, Phil Schuman, points out that the first year after college will be one of the most tenuous, uncertain periods of your life, but there are some crucial actions you can take (or avoid taking) that will set you up for financial success down the road. Keep scrolling for Schuman's best money advice for new grads.

Related
3 Tiny Tactics That Helped Me Get My Financial Sh*t Together

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Personal FinanceStudent LoansGraduationMoney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Parenting
by Kelsey Garcia
Boho Destination Wedding in Mexico
Mexico
Tequila Shots and a Burrito Bar Completed This Destination Wedding in Mexico
by Nicole Yi
Why Retiring on a Cruise Ship Is Smart
Money
6 Reasons a Cruise Ship Is the Best Retirement Option
by Kate Emswiler
Celebrity Couples
Jensen Ackles Has Fate to Thank For Bringing Him and Danneel Harris Together
by Monica Sisavat
What Should You Throw Away?
Productivity
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
by Tara Block
New Career and Finance Books Spring 2017
Books
Springtime Inspiration: 9 New Money and Career Books by Female Authors
by Kate Emswiler
Is Venmo Safe?
Money
This Is the Dumbest Thing You Can Do on Venmo
by Hedy Phillips
How Do Successful People End Their Day?
Productivity
5 Ways Successful People End Their Day
by Bloguettes
George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
How to Balance Your Job With Your Creativity
Career
by Kate Emswiler
Latina Graduation Caps
Spring
These Graduating Latinas Are Honoring Their Heritage With Inspiring DIY Caps
by Victor Verdugo
What Is a Pain Letter?
Job Search
Instead of a Cover Letter, Try Writing a "Pain Letter"
by Kate Emswiler
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds