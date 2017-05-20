Don't Even Think About Buying a House and Other Expert Money Advice For New Grads

As a new college graduate, you might feel a surge of exhilaration after leaving school — after all, you're a total boss ready to take on the world! But financially? You might actually be a hot mess, swimming in student loan debt, unsure of what the heck a 401(k) is, and spending your limited funds willy-nilly without budgeting.

Indiana University's director of financial literacy, Phil Schuman, points out that the first year after college will be one of the most tenuous, uncertain periods of your life, but there are some crucial actions you can take (or avoid taking) that will set you up for financial success down the road. Keep scrolling for Schuman's best money advice for new grads.