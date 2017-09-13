 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Finally Pose as a Couple on the Red Carpet
The Royals
OK, but When Will Prince William Actually Become King?

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Having Another Baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are going to be parents again! On Wednesday, the Victoria's Secret Angel shared a photo of her growing baby bump in a bikini on Instagram, writing, "ROUND 2." It's the second child for the couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, in September 2016. We last saw Adam and Behati, along with Dusty, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. Congrats to the couple on their growing family!

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin
Join the conversation
Behati PrinslooCelebrity CouplesAdam LevineCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Reportedly Having Another Baby Girl
by Monica Sisavat
Behati Prinsloo's Birthday Messages For Adam Levine 2017
Celebrity Couples
Behati Prinsloo Wishes "Love of My Life" Adam Levine a Happy Birthday
by Monica Sisavat
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Third Child
Celebrity Couples
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!
by Kelsie Gibson
Adam Levine's Instagram Photo of Daughter at the Beach
Celebrity Kids
The Caption on Adam Levine's Sweet Family Photo Will Melt Your Cold, Black Heart
by Quinn Keaney
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Mother NYC Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds