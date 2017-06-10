Batman Actor Adam West Dies at 88

Adam West passed away on Friday at the age of 88, Variety reports. According to his rep, the actor died after a short battle with leukemia. "Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero," his family said in a statement. Adam was best known for his role in the 1960s TV series Batman and as the mayor of Quahog on Family Guy. He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.