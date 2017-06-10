 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Batman Actor Adam West Dies at 88
Celebrity Feuds
The Internet Is Loving the Latest Controversy Between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You

Adam West Dead

Batman Actor Adam West Dies at 88

Adam West passed away on Friday at the age of 88, Variety reports. According to his rep, the actor died after a short battle with leukemia. "Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero," his family said in a statement. Adam was best known for his role in the 1960s TV series Batman and as the mayor of Quahog on Family Guy. He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Adam WestRIPBatmanNews
Join The Conversation
Kendall Jenner
Once You See Kendall Jenner's Luxurious Condo You'll Wonder Why She's Selling It
by Terry Carter
Feeling Invisible After Giving Birth
Parenting News
by Lauren Levy
Helix Ear Tattoos
Beauty Trends
Helix Tattoos Are the Adorable New Trend Guaranteed to Replace Your Earrings
by Perri Konecky
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Chris Cornell Dead
Chris Cornell
Chris Cornell's Wife Speaks Out After His Death Is Ruled a Suicide
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds