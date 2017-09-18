If J Lo's Dancers Can't Make It to a Show, ARod and His Daughter Could Easily Step In

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

Alex Rodriguez and his oldest daughter, Natasha Alexander, could give Jennifer Lopez's backup dancers a serious run for their money. From what we can tell after watching the singer's latest Instagram video, ARod and his 12-year-old know every move to her choreography for her hit "Waiting For Tonight." "This made my night. Tashi and Daddy coming thru," Jennifer captioned the video of the two at her Las Vegas residency. The former baseball player even shimmied his shoulders all while looking incredibly serious.

ARod and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, have been spending a lot of time with his new girlfriend and her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. One look at their Instagram photos and you'll know the modern family is having a blast.