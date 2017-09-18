 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looked So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder

Alex Rodriguez and Daughter Dancing to Jennifer Lopez Video

If J Lo's Dancers Can't Make It to a Show, ARod and His Daughter Could Easily Step In

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Alex Rodriguez and his oldest daughter, Natasha Alexander, could give Jennifer Lopez's backup dancers a serious run for their money. From what we can tell after watching the singer's latest Instagram video, ARod and his 12-year-old know every move to her choreography for her hit "Waiting For Tonight." "This made my night. Tashi and Daddy coming thru," Jennifer captioned the video of the two at her Las Vegas residency. The former baseball player even shimmied his shoulders all while looking incredibly serious.

ARod and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, have been spending a lot of time with his new girlfriend and her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. One look at their Instagram photos and you'll know the modern family is having a blast.

Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsCelebrity CouplesAlex RodriguezJennifer Lopez
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
The Love in Sterling K. Brown's Family Photos Will Wrap Around You Like a Warm Blanket
by Caitlin Hacker
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain Through the Years
Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
by Alessandra Foresto
Why Alex Rodriguez Is Working on Changing His Image
Alex Rodriguez
Why Alex Rodriguez Is Working on Changing His Image
by Kaitlin Goldin
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Park Selfie August 2017
Celebrity Couples
J Lo and ARod Taking a Walk in the Park Prove They Are Just Like Us
by Celia Fernandez
The Meaning Behind Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's Names
Queen Letizia
The Meaning Behind the Spanish Princesses' Names Might Surprise You
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds