 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
41 Adorable Pictures of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Boys
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Prince
The Perfect Way to Honor Prince Today Is With This Impeccable Tap Dancing Routine
Usher
Usher Teaches His Adorable Son a Little Thing or 2 About Red Carpet Swagger
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 42  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
41 Adorable Pictures of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Boys

Thanks to their adorable sons, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have some seriously sweet Instagram feeds. The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in 2010, and they welcomed their first child together, Egypt, in October of that year. In December 2014, Alicia gave birth to their second son, Genesis. The two boys are Swizz Beatz's fourth and fifth kids, as he also has three other children from previous relationships: Prince, Kasseem, and Nicole. Keep reading for a look at the sweetest photos Alicia and Swizz have shared of their cute sons.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsSwizz BeatzCelebrity KidsAlicia Keys
Join The Conversation
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
2016 No-Makeup Trend (video)
Celebrity Makeup
How the No-Makeup Movement Slayed 2016
by Taylor Wing
What Beauty Products Does Alicia Keys Use?
Alicia Keys
The 3 "No-Makeup Makeup" Products Alicia Keys Uses in Her Barefaced Beauty Routine
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds