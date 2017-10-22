Chrissy Teigen Fangirled When She Met Alicia Silverstone, and It's So Adorable

 Skip Nav
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson on Feminism in 2017: "Making Noise Makes Change"
There's only two people who could make Chrissy Teigen lose her cool: Beyoncé and Alicia Silverstone. The Lip Sync Battle host revealed she fangirled when she met the Clueless star during a taping for the karaoke show. Alicia, dressed in her iconic yellow plaid Clueless outfit, graciously posed for an adorable photo with Chrissy and her daughter, Luna. "How am I supposed to sleep?," Chrissy tweeted Saturday night. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce" As super fans of the show, it's safe to say Chrissy Teigen is all of us who loved the show growing up.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds