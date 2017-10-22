Chrissy Teigen Fangirled When She Met Alicia Silverstone, and It's So Adorable

How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

There's only two people who could make Chrissy Teigen lose her cool: Beyoncé and Alicia Silverstone. The Lip Sync Battle host revealed she fangirled when she met the Clueless star during a taping for the karaoke show. Alicia, dressed in her iconic yellow plaid Clueless outfit, graciously posed for an adorable photo with Chrissy and her daughter, Luna. "How am I supposed to sleep?," Chrissy tweeted Saturday night. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce" As super fans of the show, it's safe to say Chrissy Teigen is all of us who loved the show growing up.