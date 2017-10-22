Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira have plenty of chemistry on screen as Rick and Michonne in AMC's The Walking Dead. In real life, the two costars are also close friends and their silly, yet adorable camaraderie is the definition of a lovefest. Whether Andrew's planting kisses on Danai's forehead or making her smile from ear to ear (because really, who could resist Andrew's gorgeous face?), it's clear that their bond is a special one. Keep reading to see some of their cutest friendship moments together.