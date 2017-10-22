 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
The Royals
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley Has a Passionate Makeout Session With Her New Man
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira have plenty of chemistry on screen as Rick and Michonne in AMC's The Walking Dead. In real life, the two costars are also close friends and their silly, yet adorable camaraderie is the definition of a lovefest. Whether Andrew's planting kisses on Danai's forehead or making her smile from ear to ear (because really, who could resist Andrew's gorgeous face?), it's clear that their bond is a special one. Keep reading to see some of their cutest friendship moments together.

Related
14 Times Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln's Bromance Was Too Adorable to Ignore
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsDanai GuriraAndrew LincolnThe Walking DeadGifs
Black Panther
The Cast of Marvel's Black Panther Movie Is Seriously Stacked
by Maggie Panos
The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Hot Photos
Andrew Lincoln
22 Times You Couldn't Help but Fall in Love With The Walking Dead's Scruffiest Psychopath, Rick Grimes
by Quinn Keaney
Pictures of Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln
Celebrity Friendships
14 Times Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln's Bromance Was Too Adorable to Ignore
by Terry Carter
Who Is Andrew Lincoln?
Andrew Lincoln
5 Facts That Will Take Your Andrew Lincoln Crush to the Next Level
by Monica Sisavat
The Walking Dead Cast at Season 7 Premiere 2016
Celebrity Friendships
Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln Hold Hands, Melt Hearts at The Walking Dead's Premiere
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds