8 Angelina Jolie Moments From 2017 That Will Make You Wonder, "How Does She Do It All?"

Angelina Jolie is generally pretty private when it comes to her family, but this year, we saw more of her and her kids together than we ever have, and we just couldn't get enough! In addition to being a doting mom, Angelina also debuted two films, The Breadwinner and First They Killed My Father, and on top of that, she still made time to focus on her philanthropic work. We still have a couple more months left of 2017, but Angelina's year has already shaped up to be one of her busiest yet.



The Heartwarming Way Angelina Jolie Makes Sure That Her Kids Never Worry About Her Related