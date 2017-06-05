 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ashley Graham Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed When She Was 17
Jason Momoa
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
13 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their College Gap Years

Ashley Graham Glamour July 2017

Ashley Graham Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed When She Was 17

Ashley Graham got incredibly candid with Glamour magazine for her July cover story. Aside from spreading body positivity, the supermodel and America's Next Top Model judge also opened up for the first time about being sexually harassed on set when she was 17. "There was a photo assistant who was into me," she explained. "He was like, 'Hey, come here,' and he led me into a closet. And I was like, 'What?' I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, 'Grab it.' And I was like, 'No! That's disgusting.' I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out."

Following the incident, Ashley vowed to never let anyone manipulate what she would do on set, adding that any images she produces are ones she wanted to take. While she isn't against doing nude photoshoots, she also has her limits. "It's a gut intuition. I ask myself, 'Is this right for me, my brand, my career, and my relationship?'" she said referring to her husband, Justin Ervin. Aside from being open and honest with each other, Ashley admitted they have a few rituals for making their relationship work. "We don't go to bed mad at each other," she said. "We play the Nice Game — after a fight, when we're done arguing but there's still a weird energy, whoever says, 'Let's play the Nice Game,' the other person has to say something nice about them. Then [we go back and forth and] we remember why we love each other. And we have a lot of sex."

Image Source: Glamour / Nathaniel Goldberg
Join the conversation
Body PositivityAshley GrahamCelebrity QuotesMagazine Covers
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Kit Harington
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
by Kelsie Gibson
Ashley Graham Bikini Photo Shoot in Florida March 2017
ashley graham
Ashley Graham Slips Into a Sexy Bikini For a Photo Shoot on the Beach
by Monica Sisavat
Salma Hayek in Hola! USA Magazine May 2017 Issue
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek on Her Surprising Biggest Fear: "I Suffer From Stage Fright"
by Celia Fernandez
Camila Cabello's Latina Magazine Cover March April 2017
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello on Anxiety: "I Was So Inside My Head and Didn't Know What Was Happening"
by Alessandra Foresto
Having a Baby Can Positively Affect Your Self-Esteem
Daughters
How Having a Daughter Affected My Self-Esteem Issues
by Kimberly Hershenson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds