Ashton and Mila's Son Wears a That '70s Show T-Shirt Featuring Jackie and Kelso

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are very protective about keeping their kids out of the spotlight, but the actor just couldn't help himself when it came to posting a picture of his son, Dimitri, sporting a That '70s Show shirt on Monday. "Yes, this is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever," he said of the shirt, which features a photo of him and his wife in character. Even though the two played love interests on the hit series, they didn't actually get together off screen until much later in life, when Mila ran into Ashton after an award show. "I see this guy, and I see his back, and he's really tall," she told Howard Stern in 2016. "Then he just turns around, and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing and the violins would go. I think for the first time ever he took my breath away — I was like, 'F*ck, he's good-looking!'" And the rest is history!

Celebrity InstagramsNostalgiaCelebrity KidsThat 70s ShowMila KunisAshton Kutcher
