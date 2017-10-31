Aziz Ansari Is NOT Happy While Accepting His Britannia Award: "We've Done All This Sh*t"

Aziz Ansari took home the award for excellence in comedy at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in LA on Oct. 27, but he wasn't exactly thrilled to be there. The Master of None actor took the stage to accept his Charlie Chaplin statue, but instead of thanking people and walking off, Aziz went on a hilarious and expletive-filled rant about the show. In addition to revealing he had to fly all the way from London to LA to receive the British award, he also slammed the whole award show process in general. "We've done all this sh*t so many times," he said. "You wear the tux, some person comes to your house and puts some gunk in your hair and on your face, you get in an SUV, you come here, you eat this f*cking awful award show food." After his rant, Aziz joked that he really was honored by the win. Watch his whole speech above if you want to LOL.