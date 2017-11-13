 Skip Nav
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs

The MTV Europe Music Awards went down in London on Sunday, bringing out some of the hottest artists from around the globe. Between host Rita Ora showing up in her "dressing gown" on the red carpet and stellar performances from Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Kesha, and even Eminem, the show did not disappoint. Just in case you missed it, we've rounded the best photos from the big event.

Pictured: Lana Del Rey and Demi Lovato
Pictured: Rita Ora
Pictured: Eminem
Pictured: Hailey Baldwin
Pictured: Rita Ora
Pictured: The Edge, Bono, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.
Pictured: Demi Lovato
Pictured: Zara Larsson
Pictured: Eminem
Pictured: Stormzy
Pictured: Demi Lovato
Pictured: Natalie Dormer
Pictured: Shawn Mendes
Pictured: French Montana
Pictured: Liam Payne and Hailey Baldwin
Pictured: Camila Cabello
Pictured: Jared Leto and Rita Ora
Pictured: Nathalie Emmanuel
Pictured: Liam Payne
Pictured: Shawn Mendes
Pictured: Camila Cabello
Pictured: Brad Wilk, Tom Morello, and Chuck D.
Pictured: Kesha
