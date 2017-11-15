Bethany Hamilton Is Teaching Her 2-Year-Old Son How to Surf, and the Photos Are Too Sweet

Bethany Hamilton's son Tobias is taking up the family business! Last week, the surfer shared a few sweet Instagram snaps while teaching her 2-year-old how to surf. "My favorite kind of party wave," she captioned one of the photos, which showed little Tobias standing up on a board and catching a wave. Also in the photo was Bethany's husband, Adam Dirks — a Christian youth minister and fellow ocean-lover — as well as Bethany's growing baby bump. In early October, Bethany revealed that she and Adam are expecting their second child. The couple tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2013, 10 years after Bethany lost her left arm in a shark attack.