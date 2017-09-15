 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
Kyle Chandler
Just a Bunch of Hot Kyle Chandler GIFs Because He's So Damn Handsome
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have been enjoying low-key date nights since welcoming twins in June, but that all changed when they stepped out for Rihanna's star-studded Diamond Ball in NYC on Thursday night. The couple were absolutely beaming as they attended the event, which promotes equal access to education for kids. While Jay sported a dark blue suit and black bow tie, the "Formation" singer wowed in a plunging green dress with a high slit. But their adorable couple photos weren't even the best part of the night. The two also posed individually with Rihanna, who had her entire family on hand for the event. See even more sweet moments from the ball ahead.

Related
After 9 Years of Marriage, Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Still Crazy in Love

This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsJay ZCelebrity CouplesRihannaBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Caitlin Hacker
Beyonce and Jay Z's Best PDA Moments | Pictures
Celebrity PDA
After 9 Years of Marriage, Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Still Crazy in Love
by Brittney Stephens
Beyonce and Jay Z Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
We Made a Family Scrapbook For Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy, Because Why Not
by Brittney Stephens
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Cutest Moments Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Romance Is as Perfect as a Sunday Morning
by Caitlin Hacker
Cute Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Pictures
Celebrity PDA
43 Pictures That Will Make You Appreciate Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 3-Decades-Long Relationship
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds