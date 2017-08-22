Good Lord: Beyoncé Is Working Her Postbaby Body Like the Goddess She Is

Beyoncé is a goddess — this we already knew — and the singer has been showing off her postbaby body in all its glory since giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi in June. On Monday, the singer dropped a handful of sexy photos on her official website from her night out for Saint Heron's Wine and Grind event, and they have us breaking out into a cold sweat; clad in a fitted, ruched red dress from House of CB, Beyoncé showed off her ample cleavage, hips, and backside in an assortment of steamy poses. The mom of three has always loved her curves (as have we), but these days she's giving us body positivity on a whole new level.



