 Skip Nav
Award Season
54 VMAs Photos That Will Put You Smack-Dab in the Middle of the Action
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Cameron Diaz's Hollywood Evolution Truly Is the Sweetest Thing

Cameron Diaz got her big break in Hollywood when she auditioned for 1994's The Mask at 21 years old. At the time, Cameron was working as a model, and despite having no prior acting experience, her career took off. Since then, Cameron has gone on to star in several films, including 1997's My Best Friend's Wedding, 1998's There's Something About Mary, 2002's The Sweetest Thing, and 2011's Bad Teacher. In addition to her impressive movie roles, Cameron also added author to her résumé with her two books, The Body Book and The Longevity Book. Cameron has certainly come a long way, and her evolution is a testament to that.

Related
There's Something About Cameron Diaz: Look Back at Her Many Loves

July 1994
August 1994
March 1995
December 1995
January 1996
March 1996
January 1997
September 1997
March 1998
December 1998
January 1999
October 1999
December 1999
March 2000
April 2001
December 2001
May 2002
December 2002
January 2003
June 2003
May 2004
April 2005
September 2005
November 2005
September 2006
December 2006
February 2007
May 2007
June 2008
December 2008
January 2009
13
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity EvolutionsRed CarpetCameron Diaz
Join The Conversation
celebrity evolutions
You Might Not Recognize These Stars in Their Yearbook Pictures
by Nick Maslow
Cameron Diaz Talks About Marriage and Benji Madden June 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrity Bridesmaids Pictures
Celebrity Weddings
All the Celebrities Who Have Served as a Friend's Bridesmaid
by Meghan Rooney
Cameron Diaz Explains Her Absence From Hollywood
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Explains Her Absence From Hollywood
by Chinea Rodriguez
Cannes Film Festival Pictures
Jessica Chastain
The Most Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Moments
by Maria Mercedes Lara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds