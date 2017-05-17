 Skip Nav
The Most Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Moments
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman Looks Beautiful in a Bikini 3 Months After Giving Birth
The Most Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Moments

The 69th annual Cannes Film Festival is kicking off this week, and we can't wait to see all the sexy celebrities hit the red carpet. Before we catch a glimpse of our favorite stars in the South of France, though, we're taking a look back at all the glamorous actors and actresses who have attended the eccentric cinema event in years past. There have been plenty of great moments to capture, including the star-packed red carpets, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's photo-op back in 2009, and then-couple Johnny Depp and Kate Moss's sweet PDA in 1998. Scroll through to see all the famous faces, and make sure to check back for all the updates straight from Cannes, where we'll be covering the most exciting premieres and parties.

53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back

Jessica ChastainRobert PattinsonKristen StewartCannes Film FestivalRed CarpetLeonardo DiCaprioCameron Diaz
1278368 1278368 4 years
Cannes was special last year, Kristen Stewart was there!! That was very special, memorable!! I would love to see Kristen, giving the air of grace this year, would be a gift!!
jaan_black jaan_black 5 years
AJ looked really pretty when she was pregnant - I know, shocking that's I've complimented her but I do give props to pretty chicks when they actually look pretty (to me)
chasha chasha 5 years
LOL @ Jessica Simpson
Mr.-King-Calvin-Coleman-4239 Mr.-King-Calvin-Coleman-4239 5 years
I remember Angelina Jolie had another child and Cameron Diaz... she still got the goods.
littlemunchkin littlemunchkin 6 years
Gywneth in 2008 = gorgeous! And I loved that Cameron Diaz dress that she wore in 2004 at Shrek. Also love seeing Colin Firth in 2005 - so cute! I love all these old pictures :-D
Becky-Kirsch Becky-Kirsch 6 years
I'll never forgot Rob and those tousled locks! (Or when he auctioned off that kiss.)
