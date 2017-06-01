 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Carrie Underwood's Piercing Scream at Mike Fisher's Hockey Game Is Painful and Impressive
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Take Their Honeymoon Down Under in Sydney
The Royals
13 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
Prince Harry
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry

Carrie Underwood's Fan Video For Mike Fisher June 2017

Carrie Underwood's Piercing Scream at Mike Fisher's Hockey Game Is Painful and Impressive

Carrie Underwood is Mike Fisher's biggest cheerleader. As the Nashville Predators get ready to play the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Stanley Cup on Thursday, the country singer showed her unwavering support for her husband's team by posting a sweet and hilarious video compilation of her and her friends attending his games. Aside from donning his #12 jersey, Carrie screams at the top of her lungs as Mike takes to the ice. Of course, this isn't the only time the American Idol winner has raised her voice for her hubby. Back in April, she surprised the Predators crowd by singing the national anthem ahead of the game.

Join the conversation
Celebrity TwitterMike FisherCelebrity CouplesCarrie Underwood
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli's Desert Wedding Is Like Something Out of a Mirage
by Monica Sisavat
Royal Couples Who Didn't Get Married in a Church
The Royals
15 Royal Couples Who Didn't Get Married in a Church, Including Charles and Camilla
by Monica Sisavat
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Carrie Underwood Tour Bus Photo of Baby Isaiah
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Underwood Shares the Sweetest Tour Bus Photo of Baby Isaiah
by Caitlin Hacker
Frankie Grande Tweets About Ariana's Manchester Attack
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's Brother Urges Fans to "Spread a Message of Love" After Manchester Bombing
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds