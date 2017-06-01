Carrie Underwood's Piercing Scream at Mike Fisher's Hockey Game Is Painful and Impressive

Carrie Underwood is Mike Fisher's biggest cheerleader. As the Nashville Predators get ready to play the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Stanley Cup on Thursday, the country singer showed her unwavering support for her husband's team by posting a sweet and hilarious video compilation of her and her friends attending his games. Aside from donning his #12 jersey, Carrie screams at the top of her lungs as Mike takes to the ice. Of course, this isn't the only time the American Idol winner has raised her voice for her hubby. Back in April, she surprised the Predators crowd by singing the national anthem ahead of the game.