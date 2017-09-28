 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
Marilyn Monroe
Hugh Hefner Will Be Buried Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus bravely revealed her breast cancer diagnosis via Instagram on Thursday, and celebrities also took to social media to share messages of sympathy, hope, and love for the Veep star in the wake the news. Keep reading to see the stars — and one fellow vice president — who have offered their messages of support.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Join The Conversation
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Here's How Many Emmys Julia Louis-Dreyfus Now Has (Hint: It's a Lot)
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech 2016
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Heartbreaking Reason Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cried Through Her Emmys Speech
by Ryan Roschke
Kevin Spacey's Reaction to Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Emmys Win
Award Season
Kevin Spacey Was All "You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie" to Julia Louis-Dreyfus
by Kelsey Garcia
Who Has the Most Emmy Wins?
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is on the Verge of Dethroning This Emmy Awards Queen
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Watching Her Son Play Basketball 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pulls a Total Mom Move at Her Son's Basketball Game
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds