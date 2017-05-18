Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell's Death Ruled a Suicide

This post has been updated with new information.



Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died at age 52 from a suicide by hanging. The singer was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit on Wednesday. According to police, his wife, Vicky Karayiannis, called a family friend to check on him, who forced the door open and found him unresponsive with a band around his neck. He was pronounced dead when medics arrived on the scene. Chris's rep, Brian Bumbery, said in a statement to the Associated Press that Chris's death was "sudden and unexpected," adding that his family will be "working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause." On Thursday, the medical examiner's office in Detroit confirmed Chris's death was a suicide by hanging. Chris spoke openly over the years about his struggles with both alcohol and pill addiction. He had been sober since 2002. Chris leaves behind his wife Vicky and three children.