Chris Hemsworth Says He Wishes He Could Be Chris Pratt, and Honestly, Same

Chris Hemsworth is a fan of Chris Pratt, and he isn't afraid to let the world know it. In fact, the Thor: Ragnarok star admitted he wants to trade places with the other famous Chris. "It's true," he captioned a hilarious photo of himself posing next to an image which reads, "Everyone wants to be Chris Pratt. Even I want to be Chris Pratt." Earlier this year, the 34-year-old Australian actor told ELLE that he was starstruck when he first met Chris in person. "The first time I really met Chris Pratt — and went on set with him and the Guardians — I was weirdly shaken," he said. "I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does." Awww. Suddenly, we ship this bromance!

