 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chris Pratt and John Krasinski Get All Hot and Sweaty Together For a Good Cause
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Nostalgia
Baby Boom! 14 Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars Who Have Kids or Are Expecting

Chris Pratt John Krasinski Fitness Challenge Instagram Video

Chris Pratt and John Krasinski Get All Hot and Sweaty Together For a Good Cause

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

When you hang out with your friends, you might get brunch or binge your favorite TV shows, but when Chris Pratt and John Krasinski get together, they prefer to sweat. A lot. The actors, who both bulked up for their respective roles as soldiers in Zero Dark Thirty and 13 Hours, honored America's armed forces on Memorial Day by doing a Murph workout. The intense challenge is an ode to Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, 29, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005 and loved doing this workout set in particular (a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another one-mile run). "Michael Murphy was a Navy SEAL, one of the many in uniform who gave his life for our country," Chris says in an Instagram video, which shows both him and John dripping sweat. "It's days like today when we just commemorate all those fallen heroes, and we say thanks for all you do to make our dreams come true."

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsChris PrattMemorial DayJohn Krasinski
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Josiah's Story on The Bachelorette Season 13
Rachel Lindsay
by Maggie Pehanick
Wonder Woman
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Lea Michele 1-Piece Swimsuit
Lea Michele
by Marina Liao
Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer at Clueless Screening
Alicia Silverstone
We Are Totally Buggin' Over This Clueless Reunion Between Cher and Travis
by Caitlin Hacker
Mom's Funny Video Rant About Half Days
Humor
by Kelsey Garcia
Are Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Friends?
Genevieve Padalecki
Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Might Be Better Friends Than Jared and Jensen
by Maggie Pehanick
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at 2017 SAG Awards
Award Season
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are All Glammed Up For a Big Night at the SAG Awards
by Brittney Stephens
Sunset Eye Shadow Ideas
Beauty Trends
by Victoria Messina
Making a Murderer Theories
Steven Avery
Making a Murderer: 7 Theories About What Really Happened to Teresa Halbach
by Brinton Parker
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds