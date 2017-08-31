9 Times We Just Couldn't Get Enough of Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber's Sweet Bond

 Skip Nav
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are the proud parents of two kids, 15-year-old daughter Kaia and 18-year-old son Presley. Good genes clearly run in the family, and both Kaia and Presley seem to be taking after their mom when it comes to their careers. Kaia has been landing fashion campaigns left and right, and Presley is signed to IMG Models and has already made his runway debut. Back in April, Presley shared the best piece of modeling advice he's received from his mom, telling ET, "'If you don't want to do something, don't do it.'" In honor of their sweet bond, take a look at Cindy and Presley's cutest moments together.

