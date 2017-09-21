 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
Nostalgia
26 Pictures of Sophia Loren That Will Have You Moving to Italy and Starting a New Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Colin Firth Gets Better With Age, and Here's the Proof

For three decades, Colin Firth has been wowing us on stage and screen. With a résumé that spans everything from period dramas to action films, he's proven that there is nothing he can't do (including tackling ABBA songs in Mamma Mia). For his role in The King's Speech, he became the worthy recipient of an Oscar for best actor (to add to his trio of SAG Awards, his two BAFTA awards, and his Golden Globe). Not many men have played two Mr Darcy's quite so memorably, and Mr Firth definitely knows how to turn on the charm when it comes to his many outings as a romantic lead. Right now, he's on cinema screens as the impossibly dapper Harry Hart in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and he's never looked better. Don't believe us? Take a look back at his celebrity evolution, including some very memorable roles and red carpet appearances.

1987
1989
1988
1995
1996
1997
1998
1998
1999
2001
2001
2002
2003
2003
2004
2005
2005
2006
2006
2007
2007
2008
2008
2008
2009
2009
2009
2010
2010
2010
2011
7
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity EvolutionsEye CandyColin Firth
Join The Conversation
Bridget Jones's Baby
18 Exciting and Romantic Pictures From Bridget Jones's Baby
by Kelsie Gibson
Hot Pictures of Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Forget Being a Tall Glass of Water, Colin Firth Is Our Cup of Tea
by Kelsie Gibson
Renee Zellweger on Bridget Jones's Baby | Video
Bridget Jones's Baby
Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth Dish on Bridget Jones's Baby-Mama Drama
by Matthew Rodrigues
Will Colin Firth Be in Kingsman: The Golden Circle?
Colin Firth
This Picture Confirms Whether Colin Firth Will Be Back For the Kingsman Sequel
by Maggie Pehanick
The British Royal Family in Movies and TV
The Royals
The Best and Worst Onscreen Versions of the Royal Family
by Maria Mercedes Lara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds