That's Amore! 20 Sweet Pictures of Colin Firth and His Wife, Livia

Colin Firth and his wife, Italian film director Livia Giuggioli, tied the knot in Italy in 1997 and welcomed two sons, 16-year-old Luca and 14-year-old Matteo. Their love story made headlines recently when the handsome British actor revealed that he was accepted for Italian citizenship in the wake of Brexit; given that Livia and their sons, who were both born in Rome, already have dual citizenship in the country, Colin "thought it sensible that we should all get the same." That's amore! Colin and Livia have shared lots of sweet moments over the years, whether attending premieres or award shows. Read on for the best photos of their 20-year romance.