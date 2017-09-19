Drake Gets a Tattoo of Denzel Washington's Face, and We're Kind of Loving It

 Skip Nav
Drake is no stranger to getting inked, but the latest addition to the rapper's tattoo collection took us by surprise. On Sunday, Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov shared a snap of the Denzel Washington art he put on Drake's upper right hip; the portrait is of a young Denzel as jazz musician Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 film Mo' Better Blues. "'Mo' better blues' first session on my brother @champagnepapi, thanks as usual for your trust," Inal captioned the photo. Denzel isn't the first celebrity Drake has had memorialized on his body — he also has portraits of singer Sade and the late R&B star Aaliyah, as well as his mentor, Lil Wayne. See the ink below, then check out his sexiest photos.

"Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better" @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel #denzelwashington #mobetterblues #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #canada #toronto #jazz #blues

A post shared by Inal Bersekov (@inalbersekov) on

