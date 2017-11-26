Drew Barrymore Pens Heartfelt Love Letters to Her Daughters For the Holidays

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:33am PST

Drew Barrymore is feeling like "a big pile of mush" this Thanksgiving. The Charlie's Angels actress reflected on motherhood and all that she has to be grateful for in two heartfelt love letters to her daughters, 5-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Frankie, on Sunday. "The love of my life. Olive. [...] I never knew I could love so much. I never knew I would be so lucky one day to be a mom," she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the two gazing into each others eyes.

In a separate post, Drew shared a heartwarming photo of herself riding a carousel with her youngest look-alike, Frankie. "The other love of my life. Frankie. Side by side, holding hands. Best moments. I wish I could freeze them in time," she wrote, adding, "These holidays can make me so nostalgic and just a big pile of mush!" The actress, who got her first gig when she was still in diapers, also shared her wish for her fans this holiday season. "This is a very special time. And may it bring out the best in all of us. And all the spirit of family and loved ones." Cue the "awws"!