 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Drew Barrymore Pens Heartfelt Love Letters to Her Daughters For the Holidays
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Gift Guide
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)
Celebrity Couples
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet

Drew Barrymore Thanksgiving Photos November 2017

Drew Barrymore Pens Heartfelt Love Letters to Her Daughters For the Holidays

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Drew Barrymore is feeling like "a big pile of mush" this Thanksgiving. The Charlie's Angels actress reflected on motherhood and all that she has to be grateful for in two heartfelt love letters to her daughters, 5-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Frankie, on Sunday. "The love of my life. Olive. [...] I never knew I could love so much. I never knew I would be so lucky one day to be a mom," she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the two gazing into each others eyes.

In a separate post, Drew shared a heartwarming photo of herself riding a carousel with her youngest look-alike, Frankie. "The other love of my life. Frankie. Side by side, holding hands. Best moments. I wish I could freeze them in time," she wrote, adding, "These holidays can make me so nostalgic and just a big pile of mush!" The actress, who got her first gig when she was still in diapers, also shared her wish for her fans this holiday season. "This is a very special time. And may it bring out the best in all of us. And all the spirit of family and loved ones." Cue the "awws"!

Related
These Pictures of Drew Barrymore Will Remind You Why She's Always Been the Best

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsThanksgivingDrew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
by Brittney Stephens
Fun Holiday Activities
Holiday Living
50 Fun, Unique Things You Can Only Do During the Holiday Season
by Kathryn McLamb
Califia Farms Almondmilk Holiday Nog
Holiday Fitness
Califia's Almondmilk Holiday Nog Is the Closest Thing to the Real Deal We've Tried
by Dominique Astorino
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visiting Chicago For Thanksgiving 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Chicago, Where She "Happily Lived in Sin" With Her Husband
by Terry Carter
Why Isn't Infanta Sofia of Spain a Princess?
The Royals
This Is Why Infanta Sofía of Spain Isn't Considered a Princess
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds