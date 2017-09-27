This Dua Lipa "New Rules" Dance Routine Is Just as Epic as That Music Video

When Dua Lipa's music video for "New Rules" came out over the Summer, the 22-year-old British singer inched her way toward becoming a stateside star. The video has since amassed nearly 300 million views on YouTube, so that's definitely saying something. Following the video's success, Nico O'Connor at LA's Millennium Dance Complex choreographed a fiery routine performed by a group of dancers, and you'll most definitely want to re-create it in the privacy of your own home. Watch the contagious choreography above, and check out other electrifying dance videos.