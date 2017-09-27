Dua Lipa "New Rules" Dance Video
This Dua Lipa "New Rules" Dance Routine Is Just as Epic as That Music Video
When Dua Lipa's music video for "New Rules" came out over the Summer, the 22-year-old British singer inched her way toward becoming a stateside star. The video has since amassed nearly 300 million views on YouTube, so that's definitely saying something. Following the video's success, Nico O'Connor at LA's Millennium Dance Complex choreographed a fiery routine performed by a group of dancers, and you'll most definitely want to re-create it in the privacy of your own home. Watch the contagious choreography above, and check out other electrifying dance videos.