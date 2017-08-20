We're Not Picking Favorites, but Dylan Sprouse Is Looking Mighty Fine These Days

The Sprouse twins are making a comeback, you guys. After their hit Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and its spinoff The Suite Life on Deck wrapped in 2011, the brothers decided to take some time off from acting to attend NYU like regular young adults. But they're slowly starting to return to the spotlight, thank goodness. While Cole has made a new name for himself playing the broodingly handsome Jughead Jones on Riverdale, his older brother Dylan has graced us with some gorgeous appearances of his own. Now, we're not going to say he's had a "glow up" because honestly, we've had a crush on the Sprouse twins since we were tweens, but he is certainly looking mighty fine as of late, and it needs to be acknowledged. Sharp suits? Check. Smoldering stare? Check. Luscious, flowing locks? Double check. Take it all in below.