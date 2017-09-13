Ellen's "Terrible" Donald Trump Impression Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Ellen DeGeneres's impression of Donald Trump doesn't sound a whole lot like Trump, but it will definitely make you love her even more. When Alec Baldwin appeared on Ellen's show this week, he joked about doing a weekly segment on her show, saying he could teach people to do impressions. "I'm horrible at that. I'm terrible," she said, asking Alec to name someone for her to impersonate. He suggested Trump, but before Ellen could even get a word out, she was laughing at herself. Check out the hilarious clip, then watch more celebrity impressions.