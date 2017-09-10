 Skip Nav
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of country music's most beloved couples, and their family is just as adorable. The pair tied the knot in 1996 and are parents to three beautiful daughters, Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 14. While they have both given us a glimpse at their sweet family life on social media, Tim has also brought his daughter Maggie as his date for various award shows. Whether they're singing along to Taylor Swift in the car or they're posing together on the red carpet, it's pretty obvious that their family bond is unbreakable.

Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsTim McGrawFaith Hill
