17 of Hollywood's Most Horrifying Murders

Hollywood is constantly thought of as one of the most glamorous places (and social circles) to be in. Between the red carpets, lavish parties, and endless award shows, it might seem like stars live inside an untouchable bubble, but even they aren't immune to tragedy. From Phil Hartman's shocking death to the unsolved shootings of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, keep reading for some of Hollywood's most terrifying murders.

