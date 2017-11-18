21 Gifts That Will Have Ariana Grande Fans Daydreamin'

Ariana Grande may be well-known for her signature hair style and her love of cat ears, but her award-winning chords make her a true star — and there's no sign of her slowing down. From her Dangerous Woman world tour to her handful of beauty ventures, including a popular perfume and her collaboration with MAC, this pop queen is on top of the world. With over 115 million followers on Instagram and over 55 million on Twitter, Ari clearly has a loyal fan base. If you know one — or more — of those "Arianators," gift 'em with these picks and they'll love you so much harder.