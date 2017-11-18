 Skip Nav
21 Gifts That Will Have Ariana Grande Fans Daydreamin'

Ariana Grande may be well-known for her signature hair style and her love of cat ears, but her award-winning chords make her a true star — and there's no sign of her slowing down. From her Dangerous Woman world tour to her handful of beauty ventures, including a popular perfume and her collaboration with MAC, this pop queen is on top of the world. With over 115 million followers on Instagram and over 55 million on Twitter, Ari clearly has a loyal fan base. If you know one — or more — of those "Arianators," gift 'em with these picks and they'll love you so much harder.

Dangerous Woman Tag White Crewneck
$65
from arianagrande.com
Buy Now
Dangerous Dad Hat
$40
from arianagrande.com
Buy Now
Dangerous Woman CD
$13
from arianagrande.com
Buy Now
Ulta Fragrances
Ariana Grande MOONLIGHT Fan Box - Only at ULTA
$69
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Fragrances
Ariana Grande Wireless Cat Ear Headphones
$100
from hsn.com
Buy Now
Smashbox
Limitless Liquid Liner Pen - Black
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Smashbox Eyeliner
Ulta Fragrances
ARI by Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum Spray
$39
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Fragrances
Dangerous Woman Embroidered Hoop Art
$31
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ariana Grande Cookie Cutter
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ariana Grande Personalized Drawstring Bag
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ariana Grande Cartoon Coffee Mug
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ariana Grande 2018 Calendar Poster
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Cat Ears Headband
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ariana Grande-Inspired Art Print
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I Call Ariana" Pouch
$12
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"Forever Boy" Laptop Sleeve
$35
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Ariana Grande iPhone Case
$25
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"Be Alright" Tote Bag
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"Arianator" Sticker
$4
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"One Last Time" iPad Case
$45
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Ariana Grande Notebook
$12
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
