 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Gifts For a Perfectly Royal Holiday

Looking for the perfect gift for someone who is obsessed with the British royal family? Well, we've got you covered. We've rounded up the most elegant, funny, and adorable gifts that are sure to put a smile on any royal fan's face — ranging from cheap stocking stuffers to palace-worthy china. Keep reading for our top picks, and if you want something that has more Duchess of Cambridge flair, be sure to check out our best gift ideas for Kate Middleton fans.

Related
The Downton Abbey Gift Guide That Will Help You Cope With It Being Off the Air
On Duty With the Queen
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
London Travel Tea Cozy
$15
from english-teapots.com
Buy Now
Large Crown Ornament
$15
from royalcollectionshop.co.uk
Buy Now
Monarchy: The Royal Family at Work
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UK British Flag Design Knitted Fingerless Gloves
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
King George IV Coat of Arms Mug
$33
from royalcollectionshop.co.uk
Buy Now
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Paper Dolls
$2
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Fortnum and Mason's Christening Blend
$16
from fortnumandmason.com
Buy Now
The Queen's Diamonds
$68
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Duchy Originals Highland shortbread
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Strathearn Royal Celebration Scarf
$95
from scotweb.co.uk
Buy Now
The Royal Ring
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Queen's Palaces
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Teatime case
$16
from society6.com
Buy Now
The Queen Mini Print
$23
from society6.com
Buy Now
The Future King Prince George Lapel Pin
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Royal Documentary DVD
Union Jack Gloves
Prince Harry Biography
Coat of Arms Mug
Paper Dolls
Prince George's Christening Tea
The Queen's Diamond Collection Book
Duchy Originals Biscuits
Tea Cozy
Royal Insider Autobiography
Crown Ornament
Strathearn Tartan Scarf
Kate Middleton's Engagement Ring
The Queen's Palaces DVD
Kate Middleton's Perfume
iPhone Case
Royal Art Print
Prince George Pin
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday EntertainmentThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IIKate MiddletonGift GuidePrince WilliamPrince HarryHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
On Duty With the Queen
from amazon.com
$14
London Travel Tea Cozy
from english-teapots.com
$15
Large Crown Ornament
from royalcollectionshop.co.uk
$15
Monarchy: The Royal Family at Work
from amazon.com
$10
UK British Flag Design Knitted Fingerless Gloves
from amazon.com
$9
Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son
from amazon.com
$9
King George IV Coat of Arms Mug
from royalcollectionshop.co.uk
$33
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Paper Dolls
from barnesandnoble.com
$2
Fortnum and Mason's Christening Blend
from fortnumandmason.com
$16
The Queen's Diamonds
from amazon.com
$68
Duchy Originals Highland shortbread
from amazon.com
$20
The Strathearn Royal Celebration Scarf
from scotweb.co.uk
$95
The Royal Ring
from etsy.com
$35
The Queen's Palaces
from amazon.com
$8
Teatime case
from society6.com
$16
The Queen Mini Print
from society6.com
$23
The Future King Prince George Lapel Pin
from etsy.com
$10
Shop More
Kiki McDonough Earrings SHOP MORE
Kiki McDonough
18K Yellow Gold & Detachable Pearl Earrings with Diamonds
from Neiman Marcus
$1,460
Kiki McDonough
Kiki Classic Pear Drop Earrings in Citrine & 18K Gold
from Neiman Marcus
$740
Kiki McDonough
Kiki Classic Cushion Drop Earrings in Green Amethyst
from Neiman Marcus
$2,095
Kiki McDonough
Oval Blue Topaz & Diamond Earring Drops, 18k White Gold
from Neiman Marcus
$3,285
Kiki McDonough
Apollo Diamond & Green Amethyst Round Drop Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$5,825
Target Toys SHOP MORE
Wow Wee
WowWee Chip Robot Toy Dog
from Target
$137.99
Target
STARPLAY Climbing Wall Slide
from Target
$129.99
Fisher-Price
Bright Beats Dance & Move BeatBo
from Target
$34.99
Target
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station by Spin Master
from Target
$21.49
Kid Kraft
Pink Retro Kitchen and Refrigerator Play Set
from Target
$132.99
Rab Labs Coasters SHOP MORE
Rab Labs
Rablabs Esca Wine Bottle Coaster
from Barneys New York
$96
Rab Labs
Gift Boutique RABLABS Lumino Gilded Coasters
from shopbop.com
$175
Rab Labs
Rablabs Lumino Coaster Set
from Barneys New York
$120
Rab Labs
Gift Boutique RABLABS Pedra Coasters
from shopbop.com
$80
Rab Labs
Rablabs Silver-Edged Snowy Turquoise Coasters, Set of Two
from Barneys New York
$120
Target Toys AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Parenting
The Best Gifts For 2-Year-Olds
by Alessia Santoro
Parenting
The 15 Best Toddler Toys of 2017 Will Put a Big Smile on Your Little One's Face
by Laurel Elis
Holiday For Kids
14 Toy Advent Calendars Your Kids Will Obsess Over
by Lauren Levy
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 3-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Rab Labs Coasters AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
30 Stylish Home Decor Pieces All Under $100
by Nicole Yi
Tastemakers
Take 5: Your Weekend Inspiration
by Emily Bibb
Shopping Guide
The Best Gifts For Design-Lovers
by Angela Elias
Shopping Guide
12 Stylish Stocking Stuffers For Everyone on Your List
by Emily Bibb
Target Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
life.of.a.sister
life.of.a.sister
glitterinclexi
tracy_hensel
Rab Labs Coasters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
vickyheiler
kristywharvey
gold_coast_girl
designsbyceres
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds