Blake Shelton Plants a Sweet Kiss on Gwen Stefani While Celebrating Thanksgiving

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:22am PST

If you asked Gwen Stefani, she'd tell you she had "the best thanksgiving" thanks to her beau, country star Blake Shelton. The "Make Me Like You" singer shared a photo of Blake, who was recently crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive, planting a sweet kiss on her cheek. The couple, who began dating in 2015, reportedly spent the holiday together in Blake's home state of Oklahoma with family and friends. "Had the best thanksgiving ❤️," she wrote underneath the adorable photo.

Gwen has been very open about her romance with the veteran Voice coach, revealing she didn't even know he existed before she got on the show. "I love Blake," she told Seth Myers back in February. "He's just a sparkly, like happy, amazing person." If it wasn't clear that these two are smitten by one another, these PDA-filled photos of Gwen and Blake are all the proof you'll need.