 Skip Nav
Leonardo Dicaprio Shirtless Pictures
25 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Gave You Stomach Cramps From Laughing Too Hard
The Royals
The Gutsy Way Princess Diana Used the Press to Her Advantage
Katy Perry
Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Some of the Hottest Guys on Game of Thrones Happen to Be Dead

On Game of Thrones, Westeros is rife with drama, blood, and, yes, snow — but there's also a pretty healthy handful of eye candy under all that fur and leather. But because of all the aforementioned drama, a lot of those hotties end up six feet under. Let's look back at the sexiest dead guys from Game of Thrones IRL — may they rest in peace.

Related
52 Must-See Photos of the Game of Thrones Cast Out of Character

Jason Momoa, aka Khal Drogo
Toby Sebastian, aka Trystane Martell
Tom Hopper, aka Dickon Tarly
Joe Naufahu, aka Khal Moro
Gethin Anthony, aka Renly Baratheon
Sean Bean, aka Eddard "Ned" Stark
Pedro Pascal, aka Oberyn Martell
Dean-Charles Chapman, aka Tommen Baratheon
Paul Kaye, aka Thoros of Myr
Finn Jones, aka Loras Tyrell
Eugene Simon, aka Lancel Lannister
Jamie Sives, aka Jory Cassel
Iwan Rheon, aka Ramsay Bolton
Richard Madden, aka Robb Stark
Joseph Mawle, aka Benjen Stark
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye CandyGame Of Thrones
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
Who Is Gendry's Mom on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
How Did Jorah Mormont Bring Shame to His Father?
Game of Thrones
by Andrea Reiher
Does Jorah Want Jon and Daenerys to Get Together?
Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
George R. R. Martin Quote About Targaryen Incest
Game of Thrones
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds