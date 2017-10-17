Lose Yourself in Eminem's Hottest Photos

It doesn't matter if you call him Marshall Mathers, Slim Shady, B-Rabbit, or Eminem: he's 45 on Tuesday and still as hot as ever. Eminem burst onto the scene back in 1999 and has had us bouncing, laughing, and rapping along to his sometimes controversial, always thought-provoking songs ever since. In honor of his birthday on Oct. 17, we thought we'd let ourselves get lost in his hottest pictures over the years. Keep reading to see them all now.