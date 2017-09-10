 Skip Nav
The 32 Types of Swag Ryan Phillippe Has

Ryan Phillippe is fondly remembered for his roles in '90s films like Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and 54 — all of which likely shaped your adolescence — but it's worth noting that the 42-year-old actor, father, and philanthropist is still insanely hot. He may actually be hotter than ever. Ryan recently returned to the small screen in the ABC drama Secrets & Lies, and gave us lots of proof that he's just as sexy as he was two decades ago. He's still got the bad boy thing going, but now with a sweet "cool dad" vibe — and don't even get us started on how amazing he looks sans shirt. Your teenage crush Ryan Phillippe is still very, very attractive, and we've rounded up 32 recent photos that show all the different types of swag that he has. Keep reading to see them all now.

Suit and Tie Swag
Hot Guy at the Gas Station Swag
Shirtless on the Beach, Muscles in Your Face Swag
Scented Candle Shopping Swag
Arms Busting Out of His T-Shirt Swag
Perfectly Fitted Tank Top Swag
"Insert Joke About Getting Lei'd" Swag
Sweet, Sort of Shy Swag
Leaving the Gym, Texting Someone About How Much Swag He Has Swag
Mirror Selfie Swag
Elevator Selfie Swag
"Praying You Ended Up on the Naughty List" Swag
Casual Red Carpet Swag
Casual Q&A Swag
Snow Day Swag
"The Camera Loves You" Photo Shoot Swag
"Maybe You Should Have Auditioned For Magic Mike" Swag
Soccer Dad Yelling at You From the Sidelines Swag
Ridiculously Cute Smirk Swag
Cafeteria Lunch Tray "Is This Seat Taken?" Swag
"See You in 5 to 10 Years" Swag
Scruffy, Bedhead Swag
#TBT Swag
Startup Swag
Humanitarian Swag
"So You're a Vampire, That's Cool" Swag
Still Hot Despite That Skinny Scarf Swag
"Waiting in the Car Because I'm a Little Early For My Haircut Appointment" Swag
Late Night on Set, Time to Get Some Coffee Swag
"Just Trying to Survive This Coachella Dust Storm" Swag
"Enjoying the View of You Enjoying the View" Swag
