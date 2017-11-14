 Skip Nav
20 Male Celebrity Selfies From 2017 That Should Come With a Warning

Now that the year is almost over, it's time for the moment you've all been waiting for: we're rounding up the hottest male celebrity selfies of 2017! From smoking hot shirtless photos to barely SFW mirror shots, stars really brought the heat this year. But don't just take our word for it — see for yourself!

Liam Hemsworth
A Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Returns to the Place Where He and Miley Cyrus First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Best Leonardo DiCaprio Pictures 2017
Leonardo DiCaprio
14 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Proved He Was Having the Most Fun Out of Anyone in 2017
by Monica Sisavat
David Beckham Shirtless at the Beach October 2017
David Beckham
David Beckham's Shirtless Beach Trip Could Easily Double as a Baywatch Audition
by Kelsie Gibson
Idris Elba Shirtless Pictures
Idris Elba
Idris Elba's Shirtless Body Is Truly a Sight to Behold
by Kelsie Gibson
Ashton Kutcher Shirtless on the Beach in Brazil Oct. 2017
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Goes Shirtless in Rio and Maybe Reunites With Ex-Wife Demi Moore
by Brittney Stephens
