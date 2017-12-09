Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron Bring Their Bromance to the Premiere of The Greatest Showman

The cast of The Greatest Showman was dressed to the nines at the NYC movie premiere on Friday night. Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, and Zac Efron walked the red carpet event ahead of the release of the musical drama, which hits theaters on Christmas day. While Zendaya almost stole the show with her gorgeous black and red gown, it was Hugh and Zac's adorable bromance that was enough to make our hearts melt. Keep reading to see all of the fun photos from the epic premiere ahead.