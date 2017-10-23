 Skip Nav
Harry Styles
I Followed Harry Styles Around the US on Tour, and It's the Best Thing I've Ever Done
Rihanna
30 Ways You Can Work Like Rihanna on Halloween This Year
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family

Jake Gyllenhaal Calvin Klein Fragrance Ad Video

Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad

Jake Gyllenhaal's desire for a family of his own finally came true — well, kind of. In a new commercial for Calvin Klein's Eternity fragrance, the actor appears as the doting father of 4-year-old actress Leila and the husband of model Liya Kebede. During the black and white commercial, Jake and Liya recite poet E. E. Cummings's "I Carry Your Heart With Me" to the young girl, and honestly, I've never felt so turned on and simultaneously emotional in my entire life. I'm trying so hard to resist slipping in a cliche "daddy" reference, but TBH, I'm struggling. If you're ready for your ovaries to burst, watch the ad above and your crush on obsession with Jake will undoubtedly increase tenfold.
Join the conversation
AdsCalvin KleinJake Gyllenhaal
Raf Simons
Iconic Fashion Brand Calvin Klein Just Got a Makeover
by Sarah Wasilak
Moonlight Cast in Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign 2017
Mahershala Ali
The Cast of Moonlight Strips Down and Shows Skin For a Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live September 2017
Late Night Highlights
Alec Baldwin Gets Trolled by Donald Trump in the Latest Edition of Celebrity Mean Tweets
by Kelsie Gibson
Jake Gyllenhaal at Stronger Premiere in New York City
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
by Caitlin Hacker
Nicole Kidman Wearing Calvin Klein Heels at 2017 Emmys
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Wore Mismatched Heels at the Emmys, and We Love It
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds