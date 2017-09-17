 Skip Nav
Fashion Royalty Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell Reunite at London Fashion Week
Leonardo Dicaprio Shirtless Pictures
26 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Had You Laughing Your Ass Off Without Even Trying
Sarunas J. Jackson
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear

James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, could not have looked happier when they attended the Emmys on Sunday. In addition to looking like prom king and queen in matching ensembles, the two were all smiles and giggles as they posed for pictures on the red carpet, and things only got cuter when James adorably rubbed Julia's belly. James and Julia have a lot to be excited about lately; not only did they celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 15, but the pair is also currently expecting their third child. James and Julia are already parents to 6-year-old son Max and 2-year-old daughter Carey.

