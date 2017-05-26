 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
James Corden and Orlando Bloom's Office Skit Will Remind You of SNL's Chippendales
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
Nostagia
Taraji P. Henson Looks Like the Long Lost Member of Salt-N-Pepa in This Yearbook Photo
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Mingling With a Mystery Man in Cannes

James Corden and Orlando Bloom IT Guys Skit 2017

James Corden and Orlando Bloom's Office Skit Will Remind You of SNL's Chippendales

If James Corden ever gets bored with, you know, hosting his own late night show, he could definitely be a head writer (and star) on Saturday Night Live. In a hilarious skit with Orlando Bloom for his show on Thursday, the two play IT department guys that help office employees fix their computer glitches by turning the systems off and then turning them on . . . like, sexually. In addition to major hip thrusts from James, Orlando also spanks him with a keyboard and the two rip off their sleeves. The entire thing will make you laugh out loud and remind you of SNL's infamous Chippendales skit with Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley.

Image Source: NBC
Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsJames CordenHumorOrlando Bloom
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
This Is Us
The Cast of This Is Us Surprised Superfans and Oh My God We're Sobbing
by Maggie Pehanick
All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Videos
James Corden
Watch All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Sessions
by Ryan Roschke
Pope Francis Meeting Donald Trump Meme
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
The Late Late Show with James Corden
by Kelsie Gibson
Harry Styles and James Corden Residency Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
This Is What It Looks Like When Harry Styles Says "I Love You" Over FaceTime
by Caitlin Hacker
Jennifer Garner Wearing Red Nose in LA May 2017
Humor
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lopez Talks Texting Leonardo DiCaprio on Corden
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Leonardo DiCaprio Really Reacted to Her Carpool Karaoke Text
by Quinn Keaney
Guys You Meet at Bars
Humor
16 Types of Guys You Will Always Meet at the Bar
by Macy Cate Williams
Why Parents Should Spend Less Time on Devices
Parenting
How 1 Mom's Impromptu Viral Experiment Is Inspiring Other Moms to Rethink Screen Time
by Alessia Santoro
The Simple Life Quotes
Humor
by Monica Sisavat
Sasheer Zamata Is Leaving Saturday Night Live
TV
Sasheer Zamata Is Leaving Saturday Night Live
by India Yaffe
Are Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom Dating?
Nina Dobrev
Are Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom Dating?
by Ashley Cooke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds