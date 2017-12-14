 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
So Sweet! Jamie Foxx Celebrated His 50th Birthday With Katie Holmes by His Side
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Mariah Carey
Nobody Does Christmas Quite Like Mariah Carey
Gift Guide
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)

Jamie Foxx Celebrates 50th Birthday With Katie Holmes

So Sweet! Jamie Foxx Celebrated His 50th Birthday With Katie Holmes by His Side

Jamie Foxx celebrated his birthday with Katie Holmes on Wednesday, People reports. The actor turned 50 on Dec. 13, and he and Katie were seen together at his party at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles.

"They walked in together," a source told the outlet. "They mostly mingled with other guests, and spent very little alone time. It was obvious that Jamie had a great birthday. Katie looked like she had fun as well. She looked gorgeous." While Jamie and Katie have not publicly commented on their romantic relationship, they were seen showing sweet PDA on the beach in September, and Katie supported Jamie this month by celebrating the launch of his Prive Revaux eyewear store in NYC.

Related
Jamie Foxx Is the Proudest Dad on the AMAs Red Carpet

While there are no photos of the two together from the night, Jamie shared a video on his Instagram shouting out to his fellow Sagittarians and saying he had a great birthday. "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes. I'm about to turn up. I'm having a fantastic day. Celebrating my family and friends; they've done so many great things for me. That's what it's about — enjoying the people around you. We're about to have a good one tonight," he said.

Sounds like he had a great birthday, indeed!

#sagseason.....shoutout to all my sagittarius!!! Thank you all for the birthday wishes!!! Lets go! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🦊🦊🦊

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

Image Sources: Getty / John Shearer and Getty / Roy Rochlin
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesJamie FoxxKatie Holmes
Celebrity Couples
Who Is the Cutest Celebrity Couple of 2017?
by Monica Sisavat
Katie Holmes Is Going Back to School
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Is Going Back to School
by Chinea Rodriguez
Best Celebrity PDA Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
100+ of the Sweetest, Sexiest PDA Moments From Celebrity Couples This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise at Lakers Game January 2017
Celebrity Families
Katie Holmes Can't Stop Giggling With Daughter Suri at a Lakers Game
by Quinn Keaney
Who Has Kirsten Dunst Dated?
Celebrity Couples
13 Famous Guys Who Have Had Eyes For Kirsten Dunst
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds