Jamie Foxx Singing "Bitch Better Have My Money" as an Opera Works Oddly Well

Jamie Foxx is a man of many talents. During The Tonight Show on Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor took the crowd on an emotional journey through different genres of music with host Jimmy Fallon. While it's no doubt that he's an incredible R&B artist — he won a Grammy for his hit "Blame It" back in 2010 — it turns out he's also pretty good at theater. Even though we love his dramatic spin on "Who Let the Dogs Out," his operatic version of Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money" deserves a standing ovation. Seriously, someone put this guy in a Broadway musical, stat.