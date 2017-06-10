 Skip Nav
Jana Kramer's Tribute to Her Cancer-Stricken Dog Will Hit You Right Where It Hurts

Jana Kramer is mourning the death of her beloved dog, Sophie. On Friday, the country star shared the sad news with her fans on Instagram. Along with two photos featuring Sophie and her 1-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, Jana wrote about her final moments with the 8-year-old pup. "My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog," she wrote. "Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I'll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you." Earlier this week, Tom Hardy also said goodbye to his dog, Woody, with a tearjerking tribute video.

